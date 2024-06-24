Warwick resident raising funds for Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Warwick resident Kerri D’Ancona hopes that area residents will assist her fundraising effort on behalf of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a group born from the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks that supports 9/11 families, first responders, and military veterans.

“As a proud supporter of this foundation, I am raising funds for their cause,” D’Ancona said. “With my husband being a combat veteran and police officer with the NYPD, my father being forced into retirement from FDNY due to 9/11 related illness, and my older brother being a combat veteran and FDNY lieutenant, Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission supporting our heroes resonates deeply with me. Living in a community that is home to many veterans, NYPD and FDNY members, I believe that offering our residents the opportunity to contribute to this cause would be greatly appreciated.”

As part of the fundraising effort, D’Ancona will be running in the New York City Marathon in November. As of June 24, she had raised $4,415 for the cause. Her goal is $5,000.

To donate, visit D’Ancona’s fundraising page at dogood.t2t.org/fundraiser/5401509.