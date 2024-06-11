Warwick resident pens book on ‘four-legged firefighters’

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the New York City Fire Department permitted firefighters to keep one dog, one cat, or singing birds in their firehouses. These animals, in addition to the horses that pulled the fire apparatus, provided companionship for the men, who were required to work and live at their firehouses for weeks at a time with only a few hours off for meals and family. Many fire companies in Old New York broke the rules and welcomed multiple mascots into their firehouses. Some companies also had unique firehouse pets, such as monkeys, goats, and turtles.

“The Bravest Pets of Gotham” will take readers on a fun historical tour of the FDNY and firefighting in New York City via more than 100 stories of the FDNY horses and mascots.

The book was written by Warwick resident Peggy Gavan, who is a journalist and editor. She is also the author of “The Cat Men of Gotham,” for which she won a 2019 Certificate of Excellence and MUSE Medallion from the Cat Writers Association.

In reviewing the book, Brent DeNure, publisher of Vintage Fire Trucks, wrote: ”While the celebration of brotherhood and the connection between man and machine of the fire service has been widely covered for generations, Peggy Gavan’s ‘The Bravest Pets of Gotham’ is a body of work that stands alone. Remarkably researched, her stories provide both inspiring and informative confirmation of the bond between the men and animals who so valiantly served the FDNY. Without question, Gavan’s book is a must-have for the library of any fire buff, historian, or animal lover.”

The 368-page book, featuring 10 color and 31 black and white images, will publish in September. For more information, visit rutgersuniversitypress.org.