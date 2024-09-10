Warwick resident joins Orange County Land Trust’s Board of Directors

Erin Tolman of Warwick has joined the board of directors of the Orange County Land Trust. Since 2023, Tolman has served on the Orange County Land Trust’s Benefit Committee. Before moving to Warwick, she was a director of Whole Neighborhood Garden, a community space in Brooklyn.

Tolman is also a supporter of the Kilimanjaro Initiative’s Big Climb, a non-government organization that partners with The Explorers Club to raise awareness on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), within science and exploration, through excursions to the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa. She made her second trip to the summit with the organization in August 2024.

OCLT Board President Lewis H. Lain said, “Erin’s contributions to OCLT’s Benefit Committee and inclination to play a more active role with the land trust speak to her commitment to our mission. Erin brings excitement and energy to the board, so we’re happy to have the opportunity to serve alongside her.”

Tolman said, “I’m fortunate enough to live next to a section of an Orange County Land Trust preserve that years ago somebody thought was worth protecting, and it has become a sanctuary for me as much as it is for the wildlife that live there. Land preservation benefits everyone, now and years from now. I’m honored and excited to serve on the Board and take a more active role in its mission to protect and preserve the beauty of our county; I want to give future generations the same peace I’ve been given by somebody from a previous generation.”

Tolman is the founder of General Robots LLC, a property management and renovation company. Tolman’s past experience includes positions in film production, publishing, and international nonprofits, including work in the Middle East.

Tolman holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Baruch College in NYC, where her studies included graduate certificates in International Affairs from Columbia University, and Urban Political Ecology from Koç University in Istanbul. She also earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from the University of Utah. Before moving to NYC, she lived in Yosemite National Park, London, and a small fishing village in India. She now resides in the town of Warwick with her husband, two dogs, and a cat. She likes to garden, build things, and travel, including exploring locally.