Warwick. Registration open for Junior Police Academy

Children will have an opportunity this summer to experience the various aspects of police work in a fun and structured setting at the Warwick Police Department’s Junior Police Academy (JPA).

Registration is open to all children ages 10 to 15 in the Town of Warwick. The academy is a collaborative effort between the Warwick Police Department and the Warwick Valley Central School District.

Two sessions will be held at Warwick Valley High School, 89 Sanfordville Road in Warwick from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Session I runs from July 10 through July 21, and Session II is set for July 31 through August 11. Students must be available to attend all 10 days of the program.

Led by the WPD’s School Resource Officers, the JPA consists of physical training, lectures, presentations, field trips and hands‐on activities designed to help children enjoy themselves while gaining an understanding of the demands of police training and service.

The cost for the program is $250 and includes two WPD JPA shirts, hat and a water bottle. All applicants must complete a two-question essay. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

To register by the June 10 deadline, log onto www.wpdjpa.com.