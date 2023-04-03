Warwick. Register online for youth summer rec programs

All Village of Warwick summer recreation program registration will be done online this year.

Although the Parks & Rec website opened for viewing of the offered programs in late March, registration won’t open until May 15, 2023. All programs will close out when the maximum number of participants is reached and changes will be updated on the Village of Warwick website.

The programs are available for kids 5-12 years of age. Children must be at least 5 years of age and have completed a year of school. Orange County Department of Health COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Find the registration link at https://parksrec.egov.basgov.com/villageofwarwick/. Email recreation director Ron Introini at recreation@villageofwarwick.org with questions.