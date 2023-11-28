Warwick preps for winter, issues community updates

Anyone in need of the variety of services offered through the mobile Orange County DMV unit can stop by the Warwick CVS at 59 Main Street on December 12. Services offered at the mobile DMV include all registration transactions, all license transactions (including the new real/enhanced licenses), and enforcement transactions. The mobile DMV will be in operation on that day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton is asking folks to be mindful of parking restrictions as we enter winter weather season. The parking of vehicles is prohibited on all highways and other public property of the town at any time during inclement winter weather from November 1 through April 1 of next year. Vehicles found to be in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense. Additionally, any property owner who fails to remove snow and/or ice from sidewalks adjoining their property within 24 hours after a snowfall and any person who throws, shovels, plows or places snow or ice onto a public street, highway or right-of-way shall be guilty of a violation and subject to a fine of up to $250.

The annual “Toys for Tots” train with the U. S. Marines and Santa will be in Warwick on December 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come down to the Chase parking lot on South Street in the village of Warwick and bring an unwrapped toy to brighten the lives of children in need.

On Monday, December 4, the Warwick Village Board of Trustees will hold a work session to discuss a draft film code with permit fees, a draft cash management policy, draft Code of Ethics, draft short-term rental code, professional agreements, the start time of village board meetings, and any other matters that may come before the board on Monday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 77 Main Street, Warwick. The public is invited to attend.