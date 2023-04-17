Warwick. Portrait painting demo, workshop

The Warwick Art League will host a Portrait Painting Workshop with award-winning local artist, Ward Lamb, on April 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Lamb will offer a demo/workshop on the art of portraiture for the Warwick Art League at the Senior Center, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick. This creative opportunity is free for members who may also invite a guest. Non-members are also welcome for a minimal fee of $10.

Participants should bring their own materials. Call 845-987-8748 for registration and other details.