Warwick plants fossil of a tree for Arbor Day

Community members and local officials joined the Town of Warwick Tree Commission and Warwick Valley Gardeners for an Arbor Day celebration in Wickham Woodlands Park. A small crowd gathered on Sat., Apr. 30, near the Hudson Sports Complex, to plant a gingko biloba tree, which is considered a living fossil, dating from 270 million years ago.

In addition, the Town’s Tree Commission planted 18 shade trees along the drive to Wickham Lake. The Town of Warwick is recognized as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation, and is committed to improving the environment by planting trees.