Warwick plants fossil of a tree for Arbor Day

In total, the town planted 18 trees in Wickham Woodlands for Arbor Day

| 03 May 2022 | 03:48
    The Town of Warwick Tree Commission held a tree planting ceremony on Arbor Day in Wickham Woodlands. Attending the ceremony (from left) were Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Deputy Town Supervisor James Gerstner, Town Tree Commissioner Karen Emmerich, Tree Commissioner Connor Smith, Town Parks Dept. Superintendent Bill Roe, Tree Commissioner Carl Lloyd, and Town Councilman Floyd DeAngelo.
Community members and local officials joined the Town of Warwick Tree Commission and Warwick Valley Gardeners for an Arbor Day celebration in Wickham Woodlands Park. A small crowd gathered on Sat., Apr. 30, near the Hudson Sports Complex, to plant a gingko biloba tree, which is considered a living fossil, dating from 270 million years ago.

In addition, the Town’s Tree Commission planted 18 shade trees along the drive to Wickham Lake. The Town of Warwick is recognized as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation, and is committed to improving the environment by planting trees.