On Sept. 13, members of the Warwick Police Department (WPD) cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for the Warwick Valley seniors at the Senior Center. Last July, the senior citizen group provided food to the WPD when one of their officers was injured in a car accident. The WPD wanted to show their appreciation to the group for their kindness.

In return, the senior group surprised the police department with a plaque and cake thanking them for their dedicated service to the community.