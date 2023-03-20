Warwick. Operation Clean Sweep celebrates Earth Day

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Operation Clean Sweep, a town-wide beautification and recycling project celebrating Earth Day during the week of April 15-23.

I0ndividuals, neighbors, civic groups, and businesses are asked to “grab some friends & a bag and clean your street.” All Town of Warwick residents including the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake, and Warwick are encouraged to participate.

Simply clean your neighborhood, street or park and place the closed bag at a visible corner for pickup by Town of Warwick Department of Public Works the week of April 24. Plastic gloves are available courtesy of St. Anthony Community Hospital, garbage bags courtesy of ShopRite, and safety vests courtesy of The Law Office of Elizabeth Cassidy are available through the Chamber.

The Village of Greenwood Lake is holding its clean-up on April 22. On Earth Day, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., there will be several Special Collection events at the Chase Lot on South Street in the Village of Warwick.

The Warwick Lions Club is providing paper shredding service ($7 suggested donation per box) along with the collection of eyeglasses, hearing aids, sneakers, and rubber cleats. Sustainable Warwick is providing a drop-off for old appliances that will be disposed of in environmentally friendly way. Unused prescription drugs will be collected by the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and Warwick Police Department. Cell phones will also be collected.

Other opportunities include Used Motor Oil collection at Leo Kaytes Ford at 145 Rt. 94S on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Computer & Electronics Recycling at The Computer Guy at 2 Overlook Dr. from April 15-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to get supplies, contact the Chamber office at 845-986-2720 or email info@warwickcc.org.