Warwick. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat

Warwick Valley High School alumni from the classes of 1960 and 1961 met at the Landmark Inn in Warwick on Saturday, Sept. 9, for their joint 60th class reunion, after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alumni and their spouses were invited to reminisce and reconnect over cocktails and lunch.

The classmates who participated in their reunion are as follows:

Class of 1960

Bob Brady

Jim Conklin

Rita Kozlowski Morgan

John Morgan

Roger Ochs

Joan Rudy

Vince Sadowski

Ron Smith

Rich White

Class of 1961

Richard Applebaum

John Bastek

Greg Brown

Donald Coates

Alan Coddington

Ron Eich

Eelke Glorie

Anne Goodman Rash

Jean Gustafson Rosenberg

Bob Ibbetson

Bob Lindman

Wayne Miller

Jon Palmer

Lynne Peterson Bell

Joan Poloniak Sullivan

Warren Thiesmeier

Bert Willemse

- Aja Brandt