Warwick. Odyssey of the Mind team places at World Finals

The Warwick Middle School Odyssey of the Mind Team earned first place at both the regional finals and the state competitions.

Under the supervision of volunteer coach Christina Darcy, the team recently finished in sixth place out of 57 Div. 2 teams in the 2023 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, a global competition that allows students to develop their problem-solving capabilities, encourages collaboration with others, and supplements students’ education through skits and challenges. More than 600 teams from across 31 states and 10 countries around the world participated in the event, which was held at Michigan State University in late May.

A total of three Warwick Odyssey of the Mind teams competed against teams from Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, and Japan as well as many U.S. teams in the only WVMS event/activity that competes globally.

Warwick Schools have been strong competition for many years, winning at Worlds with their creativity and ingenuity in resolving the given problem.

Odyssey of the Mind teaches students how to develop and use their natural creativity to become problem-solvers. It brings the classroom to life as students apply what they learn and combine it with their interests and passions to solve our unique open-ended problems. It also emphasizes teamwork, budgeting, time management, public speaking, and more.