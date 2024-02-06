Warwick moves to offer cheaper, cleaner energy options via CCA program

The village of Warwick approved a new local law enabling it to pursue more affordable and cleaner energy services for its residents through a community choice aggregation program (CCA). The law does not commit the village to a CCA program, rather it gives the board the ability to work with a provider to pursue this option and determine if it is appropriate for the village.

During Monday’s village board meeting, Trustee Thomas McKnight explained that the CCA is a New York State-sponsored program that allows multiple municipalities to come together and receive competitive rates and access to renewable energy. McKnight also reminded the public that while all residents would be enrolled in the program, they would have the ability to opt out of the service.

Before voting to approve the law, Trustee Barry Cheney called on the board to make a greater effort in ensuring that the public is kept informed as energy decisions are made.

“I hope there is commitment by this board to seek that input from the public,” said Cheney.

Other business

The board also addressed issues of traffic safety and approved a new law amending village code to improve visibility at Pond Hill Avenue and West Street. The amendment would permit the village to add “No Standing” signs on Pond Hill as it approaches West Street.

Trustee McKnight explained that the amendment was proposed to address visibility issues caused by cars parked along Pond Hill during morning and afternoon bus pick up. He noted that the Warwick Police Department has assessed the situation and acknowledged the safety concerns.

“There is a lot of traffic on West Street and people speed. There is a lack of visibility for children that might be coming to the bus,” said McKnight.

The board also approved the amendment of its film and video production code to provide greater clarity for those seeking to film content in the village of Warwick, while ensuring minimum disruption to the community.

Trustee Carly Foster said that the village collaborated with Orange County Tourism and Film to learn what works and what needs improvement. In addition, the board reviewed codes from the town of Warwick and out of state.

During the public hearing on the proposed amendment, John Christison of Warwick, commented that film production “brings an influx of chaos to the town, but also brings a pile of money.”

Foster affirmed that the new code is intended to maximize investment and minimize disruption.

The village board also lowered the minimum age requirement for the summer recreation program from 16 to 15. This change was recommended by Recreation Director Ron Introini.