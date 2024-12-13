Warwick Merchants Collective raises $2,600 for food pantry

The Warwick Merchants Collective (a committee of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce) was able to donate $2,600 to the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry through the sales of the #SupportYourLocalEverything totes. These totes were available for sale at local merchants and stuffed with coupons from participating retailers.

“Thank you to Glenn P. Dickes and his team for all the incredible work they do to make sure food insecure folks have a welcoming place. Thank you to all the merchants who supported this endeavor and everyone who purchased totes to make this a successful event,” the Warwick Merchants Collective said in its announcement.