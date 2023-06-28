Warwick. Love Grows Child Care celebrates graduation

The Children at Love Grows Child Care in Warwick celebrated a remarkable milestone on June 23, 2023.

Moving on to kindergarten in September are Angelie Costello, Blake Dempster, Connor Dillon, Lukas Pihlava, Natalie Rogers and Roman Rodriguez. Their vibrant spirits ignite the flames of possibility, and their radiant enthusiasm sets the stage for a future brimming with endless potential.

According to Love Grows Child Care founder and owner Cecelia Cenot, for the past 18 years, the organization has nurtured an environment of safety, cleanliness, and optimal well-being, where love and warmth abound.

Embracing the values of family and care, they strive to provide children with abundant opportunities to explore the world around them by encouraging them to frolic outdoors, reveling in the sheer joy of running, jumping, and climbing. These activities help them develop their physical strength and their capacity for self-discipline, Cenot added.

Love Grows Child Care is located at 33 Woodside Drive in Warwick. Call 845-825-1024 for more information.