Warwick. Little League to dedicate its field to Daniel Prial on April 26

Warwick Little League will dedicate the newly named Daniel Prial Little League Field at Memorial Park with ceremonies on Saturday, April 26, at 2 p.m.

This field dedication honors the memory of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial, a courageous 30-year-old who lost his life in a helicopter training mission accident on Jan. 20, 2021.

A lifelong resident of Warwick, Prial was passionate about Little League baseball and he was known for his dedication both on and off the field.

“We are incredibly honored to dedicate this field in Daniel’s memory,” said Bart Amatetti, Field Dedication spokesperson for Warwick Little League. “Daniel’s love for sports, particularly Little League baseball, was a defining part of his life. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Warwick youth.”

The dedication ceremony will provide an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate Prial’s life and pay tribute to his service. All are welcome to attend and join in honoring this local hero.

For more information, contact Amatetti at bamatetti@gmail.com.