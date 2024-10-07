Warwick Lions to host awards dinner

On October 26, the Warwick Lions Club will host an awards dinner for three Warwick Citizens receiving the Robert J. Uplinger Award for Community Service. The winner of this year’s award are Beverly Braxton, Annie Colonna, and Judy Battista.

According to the Lions Club, the award recognizes outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) who provide a significant service to their club, district, or community.

The dinner will start at 6 p.m. at The Greenview Tavern on Railroad Ave. There will be a buffet with bruschetta, salad, chicken marsala, penne vodka, salmon and roast beef. It will be a cash bar.

The cost is $60 and payable to the Warwick Lions Club, P.O. Box 208, Warwick, NY 10990, or Venmo to @WarwickLionsClub (an additional $2 must be included if you use Venmo).

For more information, contact Doug Stage at dstage@warwick.net or 845-987-0383 (cell). Follow the Warwick Lions Club on Facebook at Warwick New York Lions Club.