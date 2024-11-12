Warwick Lions to host annual children’s holiday party

The Warwick Lions, in partnership with other local organizations, will host a holiday party for community children on Saturday, December 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Parish Community Center on 75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick.

Children are invited to the party through the Backpack Snack Attack Program and the Warwick Area Farmworkers Organization. Children are treated to a breakfast or lunch. They can also select gifts to wrap for their family members and enjoy holiday games, arts and crafts and a visit and photo with Santa. Each child attending the party also receives a personalized bag of clothing, including new shoes and an age-appropriate toy or gift item.

Volunteers are needed and welcome. Volunteers acting as elves can help by either serving food, helping children select gift items, wrapping gifts, or engaging in the holiday games and craft rooms. Monetary donations of any amount are currently being accepted. Checks can be mailed to Warwick Lions, PO Box 208, Warwick, NY 10990. New gift (with tags) items are also accepted and arrangements for pick up or drop off can be made by calling 845-986-1681 or sending a Facebook message to Warwick New York Lions.