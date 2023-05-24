Warwick. Irish Ballad & Trad Sessions for musicians and singers

The Warwick Valley Irish Ballad & Trad Sessions played at the Greenwood Lake American Legion Arthur Finnegan Post on May 21.

There were so many in attendance that the sessions had to move to the outdoor pavilion. There, a dozen musicians played on guitars, banjos and Irish drums. Skylar Clifford, 11, sang a “Danny Boy” solo and later sang “The Skye Boat Song” with her mother Nita. Mike Griffin sang “The Green Fields of France” to close out the musical session.

The Warwick Valley Irish Ballad & Trad Sessions play at the Legion on the third Sunday of each month. All musicians and singers are invited to participate.