Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Warwick in May
Warwick. A snapshot of some of the events that took place around town this month.
Warwick
/
| 21 May 2024 | 03:43
Warwick Cares - Second Annual Mental Health Month Celebration at Railroad Green on May 4. The Chosun Taekwondo Academy gave martial arts, and Qigong demos.
(
Photo by Henry Smith/AI News Service
)
Warwick Cares - Second Annual Mental Health Month Celebration at Railroad Green on May 4. Wayne Patterson, president of “Team Up For Hope,” presents mental health and suicide prevention advocate of Warwick Cares Mental Health Initiatives Judy Battista with a check for $500.
(
Photo by Henry Smith/AI News Service
)
Green bows and ribbon hang from the pillars of the Warwick Village Hall on Main Street in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
(
Photo by Terry Reilly
)
A ribbon cutting was held for the opening of the Warwick Valley Farmer’s Market on May 12, celebrating the market’s 30th year of operation.
(
Photo courtesy the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce
)
The Beltane festival held in Lewis Park on Saturday, May 11, included a variety of vendors and oddities.
(
Photo by Lisa Reider
)
A Beltane festival was held in Lewis Park on Saturday, May 11, celebrating the changing seasons and all things earthy.
(
Photo by Lisa Reider
)
On Sunday, May 19, Winslow Therapeutic Center in its 50th year celebration sponsored the 33rd Annual Duck Derby where participants can purchase numbered “rubber” (plastic) duckies for a chance at eight top prizes, including the grand prize of $1,000.
(
Photo by Henry Smith/AI News Service
)
Thousands of “rubber duckies” swim downstream in a group for the 33rd Annual Duck Derby on Sunday, May 19.
(
Photo by Henry Smith/AI News Service
)
Winslow’ssenior staff members Nikki Ferro, Susan Ferro, and Stacy Lenz pose for a photo after announcing the winners of the 33rd Annual Duck Derby.
(
Photo by Henry Smith/AI News Service
)
Gathering for a photo at the Coffee with a Cop event (from left) are Officer Ryan King, Officer Neil Ryan, Lt. Keith Slesinski, Manny Tirado, Mayor Michael Newhard, Chief John Rader, Luis Abramson, and Town Councilman Floyd DeAngelo.
(
Photo courtesy the Town of Warwick Police Department
)
Warwick resident Colleen LoPinto (right) has a conversation with Town of Warwick Police Officers Jordan Tetreault, Kyle Smith, and Ryan King during the May 20 “Coffee with a Cop” event at Café e Dolci.
(
Photo courtesy the Town of Warwick Police Department
)
Town of Warwick Police Officer Ryan King enjoys a conversation with Diane Wozniak during the May 20 “Coffee with a Cop” event at Café e Dolci.
(
Photo courtesy the Town of Warwick Police Department
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Beltane
2
Coffee with a Cop
3
Duck Derby
4
Mental Health
5
Warwick
6
Warwick Cares
7
Warwick Valley Farmers' Market
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED