Warwick ‘Home for the Holidays’ event coming soon

The Warwick Merchants Guild is busily preparing for the annual “Home for the Holidays” event which begins on Sunday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To mark this festive season, local shops will be decorated both inside and out! Unique offerings will abound to satisfy all of your holiday gift needs. Many area shops will be serving light refreshments, and holiday music can be heard throughout!

Local eateries will be open and ready to serve unique and tasty fare. Amidst all of this, the Merchants Guild will be offering complimentary Horse and Buggy rides down Main Street as a nostalgic way to experience all of the holiday charm the Warwick village has to offer! These rides are compliments of local Warwick businesses who serve as sponsors. Sleigh bells will be ringing, music playing, and the true joy of peace and harmony will abound on Warwick’s village streets.

Everyone is invited to join the festivities.