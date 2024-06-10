Warwick holds annual Pride parade

On Sunday, June 9, Warwick-area residents gathered in the village for its annual Pride parade, which helps to celebrate and recognize the many challenges overcome by the LGBTQ+ community over the past several decades.
The parade featured several participants decked out in vibrant rainbow attire. Politicians such as Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and State Senator James Skoufis attended, as well as representatives from Warwick Cares and the Firestorm Roller Derby.
The Funkrust Brass Band provided the soundtrack as the marchers and floats, and of course Eve Starr (master of ceremonies), traveled from the Warwick Valley Community Center through the village to Veterans Memorial Park where revelers enjoyed food, craft tents, and live entertainment.