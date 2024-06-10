x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Warwick holds annual Pride parade

Warwick. The Funkrust Brass Band led the way from the Community Center to Veterans Memorial Park.

Warwick /
| 10 Jun 2024 | 12:02
    In June 9, hundreds of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies came out to celebrate Pride Month in Warwick.
    In June 9, hundreds of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies came out to celebrate Pride Month in Warwick. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    The parade traveled from the community center to Veterans Memorial Park.
    The parade traveled from the community center to Veterans Memorial Park. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    The parade traveled through the village, passing many local shops that adorned the Pride flag in honor of the day.
    The parade traveled through the village, passing many local shops that adorned the Pride flag in honor of the day. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard walked in the parade.
    Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard walked in the parade. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    State Sen. James Skoufis could also be seen walking in the parade.
    State Sen. James Skoufis could also be seen walking in the parade. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    Eve Starr acted as the master of ceremonies when the festivities kicked off in Veterans Memorial Park.
    Eve Starr acted as the master of ceremonies when the festivities kicked off in Veterans Memorial Park. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    The Funkrust Brass Band performed several originals as the parade marched through the village.
    The Funkrust Brass Band performed several originals as the parade marched through the village. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    Several characters could also be seen traveling through the parade.
    Several characters could also be seen traveling through the parade. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)
    The parade concluded at Veterans Memorial Park with more fun and entertainment.
    The parade concluded at Veterans Memorial Park with more fun and entertainment. ( Photo by Henry Smith-AI News Service)

On Sunday, June 9, Warwick-area residents gathered in the village for its annual Pride parade, which helps to celebrate and recognize the many challenges overcome by the LGBTQ+ community over the past several decades.

The parade featured several participants decked out in vibrant rainbow attire. Politicians such as Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and State Senator James Skoufis attended, as well as representatives from Warwick Cares and the Firestorm Roller Derby.

The Funkrust Brass Band provided the soundtrack as the marchers and floats, and of course Eve Starr (master of ceremonies), traveled from the Warwick Valley Community Center through the village to Veterans Memorial Park where revelers enjoyed food, craft tents, and live entertainment.