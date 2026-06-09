Warwick Historical Society celebrates 120th Annual Membership Meeting

The Warwick Historical Society celebrated its 120th Annual Membership Meeting on April 26th at the historic Old School Baptist Meeting House, marking the beginning of a new fiscal year with an afternoon filled with reflection, gratitude, and excitement for the future.

Members and guests gathered to honor the society’s longstanding commitment to preserving, sharing and celebrating Warwick’s history while looking ahead to a new chapter under newly elected leadership. The Warwick Historical Society announced its new slate of officers, including President Jennifer DiCostanzo, First Vice President Benjamin Franklin, Second Vice President Jennifer O’Connor, Recording Secretary Kimberly Lukas, and Treasurer Christine Stage. Serving as trustees are Michael Bertolini, Richard Slater, Christopher Olert, Alan Held, Christopher Webb and Colleen Tyler.

The society’s staff remains Christopher Sloan, executive director, and Lisa Ryan, office manager.

The afternoon featured remarks from several distinguished guests, including Mayor Michael Newhard, Senator James Skoufis, Deputy Town Supervisor Russell Kowal, and Councilman Floyd DeAngelo, whose words helped make the occasion especially meaningful for attendees.

A highlight of the afternoon was a stunning commemorative cake created by celebrity baker Vanessa Greeley. The elaborate layered cake featured the society’s 120th anniversary logo alongside several of Warwick’s beloved historic properties.

The Warwick Historical Society welcomes visitors to stop by the 1810 House and 1810 Store, open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 80 Main Street.

For more information about programs, membership, and upcoming events, visit warwickhistory.org or follow them on social media.