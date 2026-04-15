Warwick hires retired detective as investigation into alleged employee misconduct continues

The Warwick Valley Central School District announced in a press release it has hired a “retired police detective” to “support the integrity” of its investigation into possible misconduct involving an employee at the high school.

“To support the integrity of this process, the district has engaged a retired police detective to consult with the principal and superintendent during the ongoing investigation,” the district’s Board of Education said in a statement released April 10.

“The detective is providing guidance on investigative practices and evidence handling to help ensure that interviews and the collection of information are conducted appropriately. The board and administration are also working closely with legal counsel to ensure that all actions are consistent with state law and protect the rights of all individuals involved.”

The board outlined the investigative process when there is an allegation of child abuse.

“State law draws a clear distinction between allegations of child abuse in a domestic setting and those alleged to have occurred in an educational setting,” the board said. “Allegations involving school personnel fall under what is defined as Child Abuse in an Educational Setting and are governed by New York State Education Law Article 23-B and related Commissioner’s Regulations. In these circumstances, the law requires an initial investigation by the building principal, followed by a review by the superintendent to determine whether there is reasonable suspicion that abuse, as defined by law, has occurred. This step is required before any report is made to law enforcement or the State Education Department. It is not discretionary, and school officials are obligated to follow it.”

Follow up questions sent to Superintendent of Schools David Leach and board president Keith Parsons went unanswered by deadline.

Background

Two weeks ago, a post alleging that a high school coach was being investigated for engaging in inappropriate communications was shared in Warwick community Facebook group.

Leach said last week that upon becoming aware of the concerns, the district began investigating the matter, and that the staff member is no longer present in the school and is not expected to return to the school during the investigation.

Town of Warwick Chief of Police John Rader said last week that while he contacted the district about the Facebook post, his department was not involved with the investigation, as it was a school personnel matter. However, he said the department would take reports from concerned individuals.

A message was left with Rader Wednesday morning seeking updated information.