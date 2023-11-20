Warwick High School seniors sign letters of intent

Warwick High School’s athletic department held a ceremony on Monday, November 20, honoring those seniors who have signed letters of intent to play sports with their colleges of choice upon graduation.

Sierra Blanton, the child of Eric and Mandy Blanton, signed a letter of intent to attend East Carolina University of Greenville, North Carolina. While at Warwick, she excelled at both soccer and lacrosse. According to the school district, she was recruited to play defense for the NCAA Division I East Carolina Pirates of the American Athletic Conference. East Carolina competes against the University of Florida, JMU, Cincinnati, and Temple. She was recruited by Head Coach Brittany Dipper and expects to major in business administration.

During her high school athletic career, she was a three-time Section IX champion, earned First Team All Section for lacrosse in 2022, and was named team captain for 2024.

She also managed a weighted grade point average of 94.6, was a member of the National Honor Society, a NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete for soccer and lacrosse, and a volunteer for the Warwick Youth Soccer team.

John Accardo, the child of Margaret and Thomas Accardo, excelled at football, wrestling, and lacrosse. He signed a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse for Siena College in Loudenville, New York, for the Siena Saints. Sienna competes in the NCAA Division I Metro Atlantic Conference. Other member schools include Sacred Heart University, Fairfield University, Marist, and Wagner. Accardo was recruited by Assistant Lacrosse Coach Derrick Eccles as a defender. He plans to major in physical therapy and sport science.

During his time at Warwick High School, he was named All Section Selection in football and lacrosse, and a three-season captain for football, wrestling, and lacrosse. He was a three-year varsity lacrosse player and starter long-stick midfielder and held a 66% face off win percentage as a sophomore. He created over 80 turnovers as a defensive specialist. He also excelled academically, holding a grade point average of 92%. He was a six-time NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete and participated in the Sports Medicine Club, SADD, FBLA, and Autism Awareness Club.

Francis Keneally, the child of Melissa and Timothy Keneally, signed a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He was recruited by Head Coach Andy Shay as a long stick midfielder and defender to the NCAA Division I Yale University Bulldogs of the Ivy League and will compete against schools such as Harvard, Princeton, Brown, and Dartmouth. He plans to major in economics.

During his time at Warwick High School, he was a varsity lacrosse starter for all four years, and a team captain for two. He was also named Section IX boys lacrosse Player of the Year in 2022 and the All Section Selection long stick midfielder in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He also received a four-star recruit rating from Inside Lacrosse Magazine. Keneally was the president of the National Honor Society, a NYSPHAA Scholar Athlete four years in a row, and volunteered for youth lacrosse.

Lily Beattie, the child of Melanie and Rich Beattie, will transfer her outstanding track and field skills to the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss is a Division I school that competes in the Southeast Conference. Other member schools include Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. She was recruited by Pole Vault Coach Brian Porter. She plans to study exercise science.

During her time at Warwick, she was named All American 2023 for the indoor pole vault (her personal best is currently 13’ ½”), All America 2023 for the sprint medley relay (200 leg), and won a NYSPHSAA Silver Medal for Division I Pole Vault in 2023.

Beattie also maintained an overall GPA of 101.53, was a member of the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and has been a NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete and varsity athlete since seventh grade.