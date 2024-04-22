Warwick High School names top students

Warwick Valley High School has announced Melina Garby as its Class of 2024 valedictorian and Ava Gell as the salutatorian.

WVHS Principal Georgianna Diopoulos shared the news with the two honorees in a private ceremony on Monday, April 15.

In a statement, the school district said, “Please join us in congratulating Melina and Ava on these auspicious achievements, which speak volumes about their love of learning and their ability to excel in a competitive academic environment.”

These high acheivers will give their valedictory and salutatory addresses during the WVHS Class of 2024 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, June 29.