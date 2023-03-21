Warwick. Hands-on-History antique bottle workshop

The Warwick Historical Society will host Alex and Viktor Prizgintas at the first 2023 Hands-on-History workshop, the Art of Antique Bottle Detecting on April 5 at 7 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Ave., Warwick.

They will share the historical importance of glass bottles, discussing their value for storing and transporting substances and the fundamentals behind dating and identifying antique bottles.

Alex has been collecting bottles from the Hudson Valley for over a decade, and served as president of the Hudson Valley Bottle Club from 2018 to 2020. His research on local bottles and bottle history has been published in the Antique Bottle & Glass Collector magazine, Marist College’s Hudson River Valley Review, and the New York Archives Magazine.

Hands-on-History is a series of workshops intended to spark interest in a variety of topics. Presented in partnership with the Village of Warwick, the Art of Antique Bottle Detecting is free to attend and open to all ages. Reservations are not required. Call 845-986-3236 for more information.