Warwick granted $25K for Climate Smart initiative

On Monday, December 23, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the winners of its latest round of Climate Smart Communities grant awards. More than $16 million went to several communities across the state. Of that amount, $25,000 was awarded to the Village of Warwick. The grants were part of “Round XIV” of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

According to the DEC, the village will use the funds to complete a “climate vulnerability assessment” and a climate adaptation plan to “identify and mitigate climate-related risks to the community, ensuring resilience and sustainability for future generations.” Warwick was the only Orange County municipality to receive a Climate Smart grant during this round of disbursements.

“Municipalities that participate in the Climate Smart Communities Grant program are taking local climate action to reduce pollution and protect New Yorkers from severe weather and other climate impacts,” Interim NYSDEC Commissioner Sean Mahar said. “Reducing harmful emissions while advancing climate equity in communities statewide is critical to improving health and quality of life for residents. DEC is proud of its partnerships with municipal leaders and community members to support new and bolster sustained efforts to realize a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future for New York State.”

According to the DEC, the Climate Smart Communities grant program supports municipalities “seeking to implement climate change adaptation and greenhouse gas mitigation projects, as well as undertake certain planning actions toward becoming certified Climate Smart Communities.” Since the program’s inception, DEC has awarded more than $87 million to municipalities in support of local climate mitigation and adaptation projects.