Warwick gardeners, first graders and Shade Tree Commission celebrate Arbor Day

Arbor Day will bring together an assortment of people who venerate trees, including the Village of Warwick Shade Tree Commission, the Warwick Valley Gardeners and first grade classes from Park Avenue School. The public is invited to the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April, 29, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Trees will be planted in honor of former Village Trustees William Lindberg and George McManus. The ceremony will take place at the Arboretum located in Stanley Deming Park. Mayor Newhard will speak, along with the Village of Warwick Shade Tree Commissioner Robert Scheuermann and Warwick Valley Gardener Patricia Reinhardt. Wadeson’s Home Center will be distributing trees to all t children who attend.

This will be the 38th year that the Village of Warwick has received national recognition as Tree City USA. The Village of Warwick is one of the oldest Tree City designated communities in New York State. This is also the 22nd year that the Village is the recipient of the Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating progress in its Community Forestry Program. The Warwick Shade Tree Commission is responsible for planting, feeding, and maintaining street trees and trees in the Village’s numerous parks. The Village’s partnership with the Warwick Valley Gardeners has helped promote the education and public awareness of the importance of urban forestry.