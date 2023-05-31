Warwick. Free screenings at the Community Health Fair

The fourth-annual Community Health Fair will be held on June 10, 2023, at Railroad Green (across the street from Burger King) in Warwick. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The rain date is June 17.

Sponsored by Union AME Church Women’s Missionary Society, the event will feature blood pressure and vision screenings, cholesterol and blood checks, a CPR demonstration, mental wellness, diabetes, brain injury information, bicycle safety and nutrition live presentations, freebies, raffles and much more.

For information, contact Denise Smith at 845-986-1618.