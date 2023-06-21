Warwick. Food Truck Festival rolls in on July 6

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will roll into town for its final summer date on Thursday, July 6. The rain or shine event takes place from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at 100 St. Stephen’s Place in Warwick.

The family-friendly community fundraising event will offer dozens of local food, sweets and craft beverage vendors. Festival favorite food trucks include 876 Jerk, Allan’s Falafel, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Fruit Fashions, Ice Capps, Jersey Johnny’s Grill, Jersey Rollz, ROAM, Smokin Grate BBQ, Sue’s House of Fudge, The Bus, The Mac Factor, Vietnamese Sandwich and more. Local craft beverages will be poured by Callie’s Cocktails, Destination Unknown Brewing Company (DUBCO), Drowned Lands Brewery, Newburgh Brewing Company, Parked Prosecco, Pennings Farm Cidery, Roadie’s Rolling Bar, Rushing Duck Brewing Co. and Tin Barn Brewing plus summer refreshments from Cat-Like Reflexes and New York Soda Jerks. New-to-the-lineup vendors will include Chick Magnet, Latin-Oh!, Rockland Kettle Corn, The Empanada Truck and others that are sure to be a hit.

Live music will be played throughout the evening with Jeremy Langdale + Nicole DeLoi, and The Barrelhouse Blues Band. Let’s Face It!, Wanderlust Boutique and Warwick Henna will offer body art and boutique clothing to patrons.

The Warwick Food Truck Festival is a community event hosted by Warwick 501c3 nonprofit Small Things Inc. General admission is $5/person with free admission for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc. and Warwick Valley Knights Of Columbus Council #4952.

Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry and new socks will be collected for Four Seasons Kids. Donations are appreciated.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Free parking is available at St. Stephen Parish Community Center and Warwick Valley Middle School. Service dogs only please.

For information, log onto www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.