Warwick Food Truck Festival returns Thursday, June 1

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will host its first event of summer 2023 this Thursday, June 1. The rain or shine event takes place from 4-9 p.m. at 100 St. Stephen’s Place in Warwick.

The family-friendly foodie event will offer dozens of local food, dessert, and craft beverage vendors. Festival favorite food trucks include Allan’s Falafel, The Bus, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Empanada Master, Fruit Fashions, House of Birria, Ice Capps, Jersey Johnny’s Grill, Jersey Rollz, The Mac Factor, ROAM, Smokin Grate BBQ, Sue’s House of Fudge, Vietnamese Sandwich and more.

New-to-the-lineup vendors 876 Jerk, Chick Magnet, Vesucre and others.

Local craft beverages will be poured by Callie’s Cocktails, Destination Unknown Brewing Company (DUBCO), Drowned Lands Brewery, Glenmere Brewing Company, Newburgh Brewing Company, Parked Prosecco, Pennings Farm Cidery, Roadie’s Rolling Bars, Rushing Duck Brewing, and Tin Barn Brewing.

The festival will also feature local henna and face paint artists, and Wanderlust mobile clothing boutique. Live music will be played throughout the evening by NailedShutt and No Soap Radio.

The Warwick Food Truck Festival is a community event hosted by Warwick nonprofit Small Things Inc. General admission is $5 per person. Admission is free for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc and Warwick Valley Knights Of Columbus Council #4952. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry and new socks will be collected for Four Seasons Kids. Donations are appreciated.

“We can’t wait to celebrate our seventh summer of fun with the Warwick community” said Tracy Gregoire, Festival Organizer and Founder of Small Things Inc. “Bring your appetites and enjoy. See you soon!”

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Free parking is available at St. Stephen Parish Community Center and Warwick Valley Middle School. Service dogs only please.

For information visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.