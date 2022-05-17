Warwick, Florida, Greenwood Lake voters pass school budgets, spending propositions

Florida Union Free School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 Proposed Budget: $24,384,840

Yes: 448

No: 350

Board of Education

Voters elected three candidates running for three Board of Education seats available.

Leslie Hill: 381

James Revella: 153

John M. Figliacconi: 282

Lori Gorcsos: 390

* Sue Wheeler: 344

Caroline Hanna: 307

Rob Andrade: 424

* incumbent

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $27,125,655

Yes: 243

No: 39

Proposition 2; Shall the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District be authorized to construct alterations and improvements to the district school buildings, including to replace roofs, undertake interior reconstruction and related improvements and the purchase of school buses not to exceed $6,320,000.

Yes: 240

No: 33

Board of Education

Voters elected two candidates running for two Board of Education seats available

*Susan Selser: 129

*Michele Kayser: 169

David Clifford: 211

*incumbent

Warwick Valley Central School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $101,729,239

Yes: 2,256

No: 858

Proposition 2: Shall the district purchase five buses and incidental equipment for the Transportation Dept. at a maximum cost of $585,000

Yes: 2,178

No: 929

Proposition 3: Shall the district establish a new capital bus reserve fund with the maximum amount set at $3,000,000 plus accrued interest with a maximum term of 10 years?

Yes: 2,214

No: 880

Board of Education

Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three available seats.

*Keith Parsons: 1.979 votes

Thomas E. Maslanka: 1.798 votes

Daniel Mahoney: 1,707 votes

*Eilleen Gagliano: 1,589 votes

Vanessa Holland: 1,564 votes

*incumbents

Note: All election results are unofficial