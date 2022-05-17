Warwick, Florida, Greenwood Lake voters pass school budgets, spending propositions

Florida Union Free School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 Proposed Budget: $24,384,840
Yes: 448
No: 350
Board of Education
Voters elected three candidates running for three Board of Education seats available.
Leslie Hill: 381
James Revella: 153
John M. Figliacconi: 282
Lori Gorcsos: 390
* Sue Wheeler: 344
Caroline Hanna: 307
Rob Andrade: 424
* incumbent
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $27,125,655
Yes: 243
No: 39
Proposition 2; Shall the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District be authorized to construct alterations and improvements to the district school buildings, including to replace roofs, undertake interior reconstruction and related improvements and the purchase of school buses not to exceed $6,320,000.
Yes: 240
No: 33
Voters elected two candidates running for two Board of Education seats available
*Susan Selser: 129
*Michele Kayser: 169
David Clifford: 211
*incumbent
Warwick Valley Central School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $101,729,239
Yes: 2,256
No: 858
Proposition 2: Shall the district purchase five buses and incidental equipment for the Transportation Dept. at a maximum cost of $585,000
Yes: 2,178
No: 929
Proposition 3: Shall the district establish a new capital bus reserve fund with the maximum amount set at $3,000,000 plus accrued interest with a maximum term of 10 years?
Yes: 2,214
No: 880
Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three available seats.
*Keith Parsons: 1.979 votes
Thomas E. Maslanka: 1.798 votes
Daniel Mahoney: 1,707 votes
*Eilleen Gagliano: 1,589 votes
Vanessa Holland: 1,564 votes
*incumbents
Note: All election results are unofficial