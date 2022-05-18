Warwick Fire Department fire calls

Chief Michael Contaxis thanks all for the continued support of the men and women of the Warwick Fire Department.
• The Warwick Fire Department responded to 141 calls for service as of Monday 05/09/22 at 1200hrs.
• The Warwick Fire Department consists of four firefighting companies including the Warwick Fire Police Unit in the Warwick Fire District area of the Township of Warwick.
• May 2, 2022 the Warwick Fire Department completed apparatus truck checks to ensure all District vehicles and equipment were operational in the event of an emergency.