Warwick Fire Department fire calls

Chief Michael Contaxis thanks all for the continued support of the men and women of the Warwick Fire Department. • The Warwick Fire Department responded to 141 calls for service as of Monday 05/09/22 at 1200hrs. • The Warwick Fire Department consists of four firefighting companies including the Warwick Fire Police Unit in the Warwick Fire District area of the Township of Warwick. • May 2, 2022 the Warwick Fire Department completed apparatus truck checks to ensure all District vehicles and equipment were operational in the event of an emergency.

Firefighters are Needed

Now more than ever the Warwick community needs you. The fire department is comprised of all backgrounds and you are needed to give back and serve. You can do that by becoming a Warwick Volunteer Firefighter.

Do you want to be a firefighter? Do you want to join the fire police? Are you 16 years of age or older and want to give back? Are you new to the community? Are you in high school or recently retired and want to give back? The Warwick Fire Department offers teamwork, dedication, family and a bond like no other. Call 845-986-3473 or email wfdmembership@yahoo.com or stop by any of the firehouses any evening to speak with a fire officer. If you are unsure which Department or jurisdiction you reside in contact them. They will send you to neighboring departments. The Chester, Florida, Greenwood Lake and Pine Island Fire Departments work closely with each other and also need help. If you reside in those areas of the Town of Warwick or in Sugar Loaf they need your help too.