Warwick. Expanded Jazz Festival seeks support

The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival will expand to a five-day series this summer.

This season marks the 14th season of the award-winning festival. Although it will be presented in several towns, Warwick still remains the festival home base. According to director and founder Steve Rubin, this year’s Aug. 9-13 series is planning to explore new themes.

“We’re looking to collaborate with an education and student performance organization and follow up as we did last season bringing new artists into the spotlight,” Rubin said. “The support of local business and villages like Warwick partnering with us made possible bringing some name artists to the festival. However, our focus remains celebrating the American music of jazz via local talent deserving wider recognition.”

The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival is seeking sponsorships from the community to help produce concerts. None of the festival staff is salaried and all monies raised go toward creating shows, (many of which are free to the public), paying the musicians and promotion.

For more information, email hudsonvalleyjazzfest@gmail.com or log onto www.hudsonvalleyjazzfest.org.