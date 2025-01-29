Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry receives donation

On Wednesday, January 22 Warwick VFW Post 4662 presented a donation check for $250 to the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry. The VFW has donated money to food pantries in Warwick from fundraising events throughout 2024.

The pantry has been in operation for over 30 years and their goal is to alleviate food insecurity to anyone in need. The only criteria to receive assistance is proof of residence in the town of Warwick. The pantry is located at 135 Forester Avenue in Warwick, inside a room at the back of the Warwick United Methodist Church. They can be contacted at 845-986-8368. For hours of operation, go to warwickpantry.com.