Warwick. Dwyer wins GOP nomination for Warwick Supervisor

The Town of Warwick Republican Committee nominated Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer as its party’s candidate for Town Supervisor at the endorsement meeting on Feb. 8.

Candidates for supervisor were interviewed before a committee of 61 Republican representatives across the Town of Warwick. The Committee awarded Dwyer the nomination by a margin of more than two to one.

“I want to emphasize how grateful I am to the Committee for their faith and support,” Dwyer said in a statement following his nomination. “I’m ready and eager to go to work on an honest, hard-fought campaign and to make my case to the people of Warwick.”

Dwyer comes to the campaign for supervisor after 12 years of elected office in Greenwood Lake, 10 of them as mayor.

A resident of Greenwood Lake for most of his life, Dwyer is president and CEO of local small business Medical Billing Solutions and works simultaneously as a partner in Red Pillar Consulting, LLC, also based in Warwick.

“I have enormous shoes to fill as Mike Sweeton begins his well-earned retirement at the end of the year, but it’s a challenge I welcome,” Dwyer said. “Let’s roll up our sleeves and get started.”

Dwyer is nominated to head the local ticket with Councilman Russ Kowal and Tom Mattingly for Town Council, Karen Amundson for Town Judge and Receiver of Taxes Ana Kanz to complete her term.

The general election is scheduled for Nov 7.