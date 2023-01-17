x
Warwick. Dr. King’s message: ‘Doing something’ to promote love and equality for all

| 17 Jan 2023 | 12:35
    Rev. Dr. Ann Marie Bentsi Addison Posey offered the opening remarks at the Union AME Church’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Service of Remembrance and Renewal. Photos by Henry Smith-AI News Service.
    “We made great progress,” Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard said, “but the seeds of injustice, hate ... still exist.”
    The Union AME Church Youth group.
    Members of the the Union AME Church Youth group performed during the Martin Luther King Jr. service.
    E’Lissa Jones and The Ebony Strings.
    Keynote speaker the Rev. Stacey Duensing Pearce challenged the congregation to “do something” in the spirit of Dr. King’s philosophy during her sermon.
On Monday, Jan. 16 , the Union AME Church in Warwick held its Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Service of Remembrance and Renewal.

Between 75 and 100 people attended the service to honor the late Rev. Dr. King’s message of “doing something” to promote love and equality for all people.

The Rev. Stacey Duensing Pearce of the Warwick Reformed Church delivered the sermon, offering a “Mandate For The Moment.”

The service also featured speeches by local officials including Mayor Michael Newhard and Judge Peter Barlet.

Other parts of this service featured performances by local musician E’Lissa Jones and The Ebony Strings, saxophonist Tony Smith and the Union AME Church Youth group.

- Henry Smith-AI News Service.