Warwick DPW honored for tool design

The Village of Warwick Department of Public Works earned second place in the New York State LTAP Center — Cornell Local Roads Program 2024 Build A Better Mousetrap Competition for its development of “The Fin-isher,” an innovative tool that allows for efficient and effective replacement of a broken curve box rod with minimal soil disturbance. The contraption, which replaces the need for digging large holes with an excavator by using a vac truck to create a smaller, more precise hole, also impressed other DPW supervisors, who honored the entry with first place in the People’s Choice Award.

Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard shared the news and presented the award to Fin-Isher creator Michael Finelli and DPW Supervisor Michael Moser during the July 11 Warwick Village Board meeting.

“I Michael J. Newhard, mayor of the village of Warwick, along with the Board of Trustees do hereby congratulate Mike Finelli and the entire Village of Warwick Department of Public Works for their remarkable achievement and invaluable contributions to our community recognizing their exceptional innovation dedication and service,” said the proclamation read by Newhard.

Sidewalk replacement

In other public works news, the village approved a cost increase for the third phase of its South Street ADA Sidewalk Project. The additional cost will be put toward the removal of existing bluestone sidewalks and replacing them with colorized sidewalk. Trustee Barry Cheney explained that the cost of replacing the existing bluestone would be prohibitive and exceed the grant money received, so the decision was made to replace it with concrete.

The board used the discussion on sidewalks to remind the public that the village has no revenue source for sidewalk maintenance and that the responsibility for upkeep falls on the adjacent property owners.

Speed limits

Along with sidewalk improvements, the village of Warwick is pressing the New York State Department of Transportation to reduce speed limits on certain state-operated roadways located within the village. To the board’s disappointment, Newhard shared that the NYSDOT denied their request to lower the speed limit on Route 94 (Maple Avenue) from 35 mph to 30 mph, Route 94 at Colonial Avenue and Main Street from 30 mph to 25 mph, Route 94 between West Street and Oakland Avenue from 30 mph to 25 mph, and Route 17A between West Street and Galloway Road to 25 mph.

According to Trustee Carly Foster, these determinations were based on data that only looked at a broad pattern of average driver speeds and did not account for such other factors as pedestrians or the presence of houses. The board was adamant about continuing to press the state for these changes and encouraged the residents of Warwick to also voice their concerns.

Lead pipes

During the meeting, Cheney discussed the village’s upcoming lead service line inventory project and showed examples of piping residents might find in their homes. He reminded residents that they will receive a postcard in the mail within the next few weeks detailing how to assess their pipes and report their findings to the village. The goal, Cheney explained, is to remove any lead and galvanized service lines.

Other business

The board continued to work on its short-term rental code draft, focusing on such issues as how to identify multiple investors in a corporate ownership, whether to require inspections for renewing applications, and whether specific fine amounts should be listed within the code. The board agreed there was still work to be done.

The village’s efforts to streamline documents received a boost via $40,942 in grant money for its record management efforts. The funding will be used for inventory and organization of records for the village’s building and planning department, DPW, water department, and assessor’s office. Newhard thanked Village Clerk Raina Abramson for her efforts in writing and securing the grant and highlighted her efforts to go above and the responsibilities of the village clerk position.