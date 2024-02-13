Warwick creates groundskeeper position for park maintenance

At the February 8 Warwick Town Board meeting, the town approved efforts that would aid the Department of Public Works. The town board created the title of “groundskeeper,” an approved civil service position that will enable Warwick to hire seasonal part-time employees who will help maintain the parks. According to Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, this move will save Warwick money on park maintenance and free up the DPW to work on road maintenance and public works projects.

During the meeting, the board approved the purchase of a DPW 4-x-4 plow truck that will serve the mountain roads within the town of Warwick. The board approved a resolution to take out a Bond Anticipation Note that would enable the town to borrow the cost of the truck at a value not greater than $352,000.

The town of Warwick is also moving forward in its efforts to improve the Wickham sewer district. Warwick is now seeking requests for qualifications for engineering services for improvements to the Wickham sewer plant. According to Supervisor Dwyer, the plant was built in the 1980s and is in desperate need of repairs. The town is applying for state and federal funding for this project and hopes to have applications submitted by June.

Warwick’s effort to offer more green space for the community was also shared at the meeting, as the town approved an easement amendment for Lewis Woodlands. The town of Warwick and the village of Greenwood Lake are partnering in a joint purchase of property near Lewis Woodlands Park.

During the town board meeting, the board approved an extension on the current moratorium on the approval of clean, renewable energy technology business applications. The move, which was approved under Local Law 1 of 2024, extends the original moratorium until December 31.