Warwick costume contest winners announced

The village of Warwick, in coordination with the Lion’s Club, held their annual Halloween costume contest this week, with participants ranging from the frightful to the adorable. The contest includes three categories per youth age group — Best Overall, Most Original, and Cutest/Scariest — as well the Adult category, which recognized fun family ensembles and individuals.
The winners per age group are listed below:
0-5 Age Group
Best Overall – Lucas Schmid
Most Original – Bryce Friedler and Levi LaFrance
Cutest – Emerson Colon
6-9 Age Group
Best Overall – Vivienne Eger
Most Original – Lily Elmo
Scariest – Inanna Madden
10-14 Age Group
Best Overall – Aimee Perlmutter and Lehanna Hidalgo
Most Original – Ella Sisco Heller and Olivia Grayson
Scariest – Katherine Thomas
Adult Age Group
James, Jennifer, Noah and Christian Mack
Kerry Tobin
Crystal Keller and River Bellvardo