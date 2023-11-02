Warwick costume contest winners announced

The village of Warwick, in coordination with the Lion’s Club, held their annual Halloween costume contest this week, with participants ranging from the frightful to the adorable. The contest includes three categories per youth age group — Best Overall, Most Original, and Cutest/Scariest — as well the Adult category, which recognized fun family ensembles and individuals.

The winners per age group are listed below:

0-5 Age Group

Best Overall – Lucas Schmid

Most Original – Bryce Friedler and Levi LaFrance

Cutest – Emerson Colon

6-9 Age Group

Best Overall – Vivienne Eger

Most Original – Lily Elmo

Scariest – Inanna Madden

10-14 Age Group

Best Overall – Aimee Perlmutter and Lehanna Hidalgo

Most Original – Ella Sisco Heller and Olivia Grayson

Scariest – Katherine Thomas

Adult Age Group

James, Jennifer, Noah and Christian Mack

Kerry Tobin

Crystal Keller and River Bellvardo