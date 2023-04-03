Warwick. Coolest Recycling Drive handles refrigerants

Sustainable Warwick will be hosting the Coolest Recycling Drive of 2023 to collect appliances with refrigerants so they can be properly recycled during the week of Earth Day.

Dropoff events will be held at:

· Warwick Town Hall Parking Lot at 132 Kings Highway in Warwick on April 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

· Greenwood Lake Public Library Parking Lot at 79 Waterstone Road in Greenwood Lake on April 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· South Street Parking Lot in the Village of Warwick as part of Operation Clean Sweep on April 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Window air conditioners, dehumidifiers, mini refrigerators, water coolers, and partially used cans of refrigerants will be collected, which residents usually have to take to a county transfer station and pay a $15 recycling fee to dispose of.

Full-sized refrigerators or freezers will not be accepted. Instead contact O&R by calling 866-552-3755 who will send a truck to collect the refrigerator/freezer, pay a $25 rebate, and do a great job recycling the refrigerator. Sustainable Warwick will also have a pickup truck brigade ready to go to homes of people who are unable to bring their appliances to a drop-off site.

To request a pickup, email CleanEnergy@sustainablewarwick.org.

Since refrigerants are a big contributor to climate change, capturing refrigerants from end-of-life appliances is part of the solution to preventing emissions of refrigerants. Less than 10% of all appliances are properly recycled, so alert friends and neighbors to this opportunity to have appliances properly disposed of, at no charge.

To learn more about the Coolest Recycling Drive, log onto www.sustainablewarwick.org/coolest-recycling or email CleanEnergy@sustainablewarwick.org.