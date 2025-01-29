Warwick Conference Center announces new leadership

The Warwick Conference Center announced the appointment of Jill Marie Rothschild as the organization’s executive director. According to the announcement, Rothschild comes to the center with over 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience. Most recently she was the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh and of Jewish Family Service of Orange County. She also and spent seven years at Inspire of Orange County as director of Disability Services.

“I am so honored that the Board and SYNOD of New York and Mid-Atlantics have chosen me to lead the organization into its next phase. There is something serene and peaceful about this land, it gives pause and reflection. Looking forward to developing more opportunities to share our mission with others,” Rothschild said.

The Warwick Conference Center is located at 62 Warwick Center Road. Rothchild will take the position of executive director on February 3, 2025.