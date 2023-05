The Village of Warwick Comprehensive Plan Committee and members of the Village Board will hold a work session as a follow up to the recently adopted Village of Warwick Comprehensive Plan. It will take place on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Village Hall, 77 Main St. in Warwick.

The public is invited to attend.

Call 845-986-2031 or log onto https://villageofwarwick.org/ for more information.