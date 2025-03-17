Warwick Community Garden to open for 16th season

The Warwick Community Garden and Orchard has announced the opening of its 16th season. This year, the first event will be the pre-season meeting to be held at the Warwick Valley Community Center (11 Hamilton Ave, Warwick) on Sunday, March 23 at 11 a.m.

This meeting is primarily for new members or people interested in learning about the Garden/Orchard and how it is organized, but also for long-time members who want to “reune” and be part of the planning for the upcoming season.

For those interested in attending, contact Sara Werling at gardensara@outlook.com.