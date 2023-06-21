Warwick. Community art show call for green submissions

The color green exhibits health and renewal and the idea that every day is a new beginning — a fresh slate for new ideas. With this in mind, the Albert Wisner Public Library invites artists to participate in its next show, “Emerald Hues: A Kaleidoscope of Green.”

Paintings, photographs, drawings, sculpture or other mediums will be accepted as long as the dominant color featured is green. This non-juried show is open to all residents of Orange County.

Entry forms are available at www.albertwisnerlibrary.org or at the library, located at One McFarland Drive. Drop-off artwork the week of July 3 during Library hours.

The show will run from July 10 through September 30, 2023.