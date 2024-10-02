Warwick comes together to give grant input

Warwick community members shared their input on how to best use a $4.5 million grant the village of Warwick is seeking in its efforts to revitalize its downtown, at a special community gathering held at the soon-to-open Warwick Chamber of Commerce office and Visitor’s Center on September 30. Guided by such prompts as, “housing,” “transportation” and “public safety, guests were invited to write down their ideas for improving the village on large sheets of paper spread out across the building.

“We have an incredible village, but we are missing some pieces. We’re looking to fill in the gaps and make it better,” said Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard, addressing the crowd. Newhard spoke about the evolution of the village, noting the growth of side streets and cited Railroad Ave. as a successful development of a once overlooked area.

Newhard explained that the village is working with a grant writer who will help the village organize the various ideas into a proposal to present in its request for the NY Forward grant.

The village decided to use a more informal manner of gathering ideas, because, as Warwick Village Trustee Thomas McKnight put it, “the open house forum allows people to meander about and look at what others have put and build on it.”

Among the suggestions shared that evening were requests for more bike and walking paths, a movie theater, more winter events, better lighting, and more parking. Donna Roberts, a village of Warwick resident, was among those who cited sidewalk repair as important for the village. She also shared her desire for old-fashioned streetlamps to emphasize the quaintness of the village and for better enforcement against illegal left turns on prohibited streets.

Fellow Warwick village resident Wayne Patterson also commented on vehicle-related issues, saying he wished the village speed limit was monitored more often and that drivers need to be more aware of crosswalks. He also called for better lighting near the intersection of West and Main streets (by Halligan’s), claiming it is difficult for people to see the merchants in that area.

The village is engaging a task force to help with its NY Forward Grant initiative. Members include Susan Metzger, Geoff Green, Bo Kennedy and Jerry Schlichting. Schlichting, who owns Frazzleberries in the village along with his family, shared that he wanted to be a part of the task force because he lives and works in Warwick and has a vested interest in seeing the village improve.

“We’ve been in business for 30 years. I want to be part of the process going forward,” Schlichting said.

Michael Johndrow, former executive director of the Warwick Chamber of Commerce, shared that he came out to support the mayor. “I want to make sure the place stays strong,” said Johndrowl, who also commented on the strength of Warwick’s local politicians (both in the village and the town) to get things done, even if they don’t always agree.

For residents who didn’t make Monday’s meeting, suggestions can still be sent to the village for at least another next week by emailing clerk@villageofwarwick.org with “NY Forward” in the subject line.