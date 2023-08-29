Warwick. Chosun Taekwondo Academy to host 13th annual book sale on Sept. 10

On Sunday, Sept. 10, members of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, located at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick, will host their 13th annual book sale to be held in Lewis Park on Main Street, Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rain date is Sept. 17.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Warwick Lions Club/Rotary International Holiday Party for Underprivileged Children. Funds are also earmarked for co-sponsor Warwick Historical Society.

The fundraiser will be organized and executed by the Chosun Leadership Team, a group of youngsters within the academy whose mission it is to provide community service and enhance leadership skills by embracing the ancient creed of traditional taekwondo.

Books may be donated to the event by dropping them off on the day of the event in Lewis Park. Contributing sponsors for the event include: Jenc’s Party Rentals, Warwick Historical Society, Guardian Self-Storage and CVS.

Reached for comment, former Lions Club event chairwoman Claire Gabelmann commented: “The Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team is nothing short of amazing,” said Claire Gabelmann, former Lions Club event chairwoman. “The Chosun Book Sale has continuously generated significant funds for this worthy event. They are well organized and successful in their community efforts. All involved at the Lions Club are impressed with their enthusiasm and abilities under the direction of Chosun parent Kara Greh and Grandmaster Doug Cook.”

For information regarding programs offered at the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, call (845) 986-2288 or visit www.chosuntkd.com.

The Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team with Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, and members of the Warwick Lions Club and Warwick Valley Rotary Club. The academy’s 13th annual book sale to be held Sept. 10 in Lewis Park on Main Street in Warwick. Provided photo.

