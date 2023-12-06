Warwick choir students perform at Radio City

On Monday, December 4, students from Warwick Valley High School’s Meistersingers and Treble Choir groups took an early morning trip to New York City. They started the day with a bit of sightseeing before performing on stage at one of New York City’s most renown theaters, Radio City Music Hall.

Each group performed a five-minute, holiday-themed a cappella performance before the large, festive audience.

“Every year, we’re grateful for this amazing opportunity for our chorus students to perform in such a celebrated space as Radio City,” said music teacher Noreen Hanson. “The students do an amazing job, and the memories made are the kind that last a lifetime!”

According to the school district, student ensembles from around the state are invited to perform as part of the “Radio City Christmas Spectacular Sounds of Christmas” initiative, which gives student ensembles the opportunity to perform on Radio City’s Great Stage as the opening act for the Rockettes, right before their performance of the “Christmas Spectacular.”