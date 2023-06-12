Warwick. Chamber scholarship award winners announced

Warwick Valley High school students Nicholas Butchko and Jenna Mosier have become the first winners of the newly launched Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce scholarship.

This is the first year the chamber has offered a scholarship to graduating seniors in the Warwick Valley. Essays were submitted from students from Warwick Valley High School, S.S. Seward Academy and Vernon Township High School. Award winners were each received a $1,500 scholarship.

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce said that through the new scholarship initiative, the organization’s mission to support local businesses will continue to grow.